April 19, 2017 1:16 PM

Looking for a job in manufacturing? Three area companies are hiring

Herald staff report

Three manufacturing companies will be holding job interviews in the Bradenton-Sarasota-North Port area next week.

Camondulli North America, which produces marble and granite edge cutting and polishing machines, will interview candidates for a sales and marketing position from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 26 at CareerSource Suncoast, 3660 N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota.

CertainTeed Corporation, which manufactures building materials for commercial and residential construction, will interview candidates for plant operator and industrial maintenance technician from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on April 26 at its facility, 1860 47th Terrace E. in Bradenton.

PGT Industries, looking to fill openings for group leaders, loading technicians and production technicians, will hold interviews from noon-4 p.m. on April 28 at Goodwill Job Connection, 14879 Tamiami Trail in North Port.

Additional details and job descriptions can be found at careersourcesuncoast.com/events.

