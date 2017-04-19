Business

April 19, 2017 3:51 AM

Cargo ship with 12 crew capsizes in Black Sea

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

The Tass news agency says a cargo ship carrying grain from southern Russia to Turkey has capsized during a storm in the Black Sea with 12 crew members on board.

Tass, citing the emergency services, says one crew member has been rescued and a search for the others is underway.

The Russian marine transport agency told Tass that the crew of the Turkish-owned ship includes nine Ukrainians, two Russians and one Georgian.

The ship, named the Heroes of Arsenal, capsized in a storm before dawn on Wednesday near the Kerch Strait. The emergency services say the high waves and strong winds were hampering the rescue operation.

The ship left the port city of Azov loaded with grain for Turkey.

