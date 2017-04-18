Add-A-Room Self Storage on 53rd Avenue East sells to California-based company

Self storage is a multimillion dollar business in Bradenton, evidenced by a nearly $11 million property sale that closed at the end of March.
Add A Room Self Storage of Bradenton LLC, a company based in Sarasota, sold the self-storage units to 3805 53rd SP LLC, a Santa Monica, California-based company, for $10.85 million, according to Manatee County land records. The purchase includes the units as well as a vacant parcel of land located just south of Add-A-Room Self Storage.
The self storage units, built in 1993, are located at the northeast corner of 53rd Avenue East and 37th Street East.
The self-storage units were last sold from Jerry Pies to Add A Room Self Storage of Bradenton LLC about 11 years ago for $3.5 million. Pies is listed as the manager on the Add A Room Bradenton LLC, according to state corporate records.
The vacant parcel was last sold two years ago from Pies to the Add A Room Bradenton LLC.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
