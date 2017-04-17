Rue21 closing two local stores

Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide, including two in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, as it focuses more on its online business.
The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.
The retailer’s stores in the Ellenton Premium Outlets and at Westfield Sarasota Square are among those that will be closing.
Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, it has been battling declining mall traffic amid strong competition online.
