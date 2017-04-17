Business

April 17, 2017 2:03 PM

Rue21 closing two local stores

Herald staff, wire report

Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide, including two in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, as it focuses more on its online business.

The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.

The retailer’s stores in the Ellenton Premium Outlets and at Westfield Sarasota Square are among those that will be closing.

Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, it has been battling declining mall traffic amid strong competition online.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more

Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more 0:58

Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017
McClatchy wins two Pulitzers 1:03

McClatchy wins two Pulitzers

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos