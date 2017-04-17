Sununu drops nominee to lead environmental department

Gov. Chris Sununu has dropped his nominee to lead the Environmental Services Department over concerns that he wouldn't be confirmed by the Executive Council.
Peter Kujawski, a businessman from Bedford with little background in environmental protection, was Sununu's first choice for the post. During a public hearing last week, Kujawski said he was unfamiliar with certain energy regulations and projects. But he said his track record as a business leader would make him an effective commissioner of the large department.
The five-member Executive Council must confirm nominees, and several councilors had expressed skepticism about Kujawski's qualifications. Sununu's chief of staff says the governor made the decision to pull the nomination "after speaking with the executive councilors and hearing their concerns."
Kujawski could not immediately be reached for comment.
Comments