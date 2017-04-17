Gas prices starting to stabilize, but could be on rise again soon

After back-to-back weeks of rapidly rising costs, gas prices are showing signs of leveling off.
At least for now, because prices remain projected to climb as much as 30 cents per gallon by the summer.
According to AAA’s daily fuel tracker, prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota area on Monday were averaging $2.40 per gallon, down a penny from a week earlier.
One analyst’s advice: Enjoy the stable prices while you can.
$2.40The average price for a gallon of gas across the Bradenton-Sarasota area on Monday, according to AAA.
“Motorists should expect more volatility at the pump throughout the next couple of months,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.
Gasbuddy.com’s daily survey of more than 300 area outlets showed little change during the past week. Manatee County stations were averaging $2.40 per gallon on Monday, down from $2.41 a week earlier, while Sarasota County stations also were at $2.40, the same as a week ago.
Nearby, Pinellas County stations were at $2.36 (down 3 cents in the past week), with Hillsborough County at $2.38 (down 2 cents).
The Florida average on Monday was $2.42, the same as a week earlier. The national average was $2.41, up slightly from $2.39 one week ago.
