Business

April 17, 2017 6:45 AM

Lawmakers touring transit terminal where train crashed

The Associated Press
HOBOKEN, N.J.

Three New Jersey lawmakers are set to tour a train station that was the scene of a fatal derailment last year.

Senate President Steve Sweeney, budget committee chairman Paul Sarlo and legislative oversight committee chairman Bob Gordon will join New Jersey Transit officials at Hoboken Terminal Monday afternoon.

They are going on an inspection tour of the station seven months after an NJ Transit train plowed off the end of a track in September. A woman standing in the station was killed and more than 100 others were hurt.

The lawmakers say that the continuing rehabilitation work at the Hoboken station exacerbated overcrowding after this month's Amtrak derailment at New York Penn Station.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more

Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more 0:58

Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017
McClatchy wins two Pulitzers 1:03

McClatchy wins two Pulitzers

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos