Business

April 16, 2017 8:13 AM

NY establishing, funding hate crimes task force

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York will use $1 million set aside in the new state budget to establish a hate crimes task force.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the group will include members of the New York State police working with the state's Division of Human Rights as well as prosecutors and local school and law enforcement officials as needed.

The task force will be charged with identifying and investigating hate crimes as well as discriminatory practices.

Cuomo has said the state has an obligation to protect its residents from crimes motivated by bias or bigotry.

Lawmakers passed the budget earlier this month.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more

Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more 0:58

Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017
McClatchy wins two Pulitzers 1:03

McClatchy wins two Pulitzers

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos