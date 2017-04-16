Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota for April 17, 2017

Pat Neal was recognized by the Florida Faith and Freedom Coalition with its 2017 Defender of Faith and Freedom Award. The FFFC is committed to educating, equipping and mobilizing people of faith and like-minded individuals to be effective citizens. Neal is the CEO and chairman of the board and Neal Communities.
Beth M. Hocking received her Seller Representation Specialist certification. The SRS certification is designed to elevate professional standards and enhance personal performance. Hocking is broker/owner of First Impression Realty & Renovation.
Lori Canetti Smith joined First Impression Realty & Renovation as real estate agent. Smith holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of North Carolina.
Ronald Eiseman has joined Wagner Realty’s Anna Maria office. Eiseman previously worked as a medical sales representative. He holds a Florida Real Estate License.
Doug Neufeld has joined Erick Shumway’s team as a broker-associate at Re/Max Alliance Group Commercial Division. Neufeld was the owner of Neufeld Business Brokers. He earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg.
Jill McGarry, Kirsten Regal, Timothy Polk, and William Padelford are new officers to the Board of Directors at Manatee County Habitat for Humanity. McGarry is marketing director with Blalock Walters. She holds a bachelor’s degree from DePaul University in Chicago. Regal was a human resources specialist at Sun Hydraulics and is now retired. She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University at Hayward and a masters of business administration at Colorado State University. Polk is managing director at Urban Planning Solutions LLC and holds a bachelor’s of fine arts and a master’s of urban planning from the University of Michigan and a master’s of arts from Wayne State University in Detroit. Padelford is managing partner at Garland & Padelford Attorneys, LLC. He received his juris doctor degree from the University of Florida’s College of Law.
Michael Beninato has joined Re/Max Platinum Realty as a real estate agent. Beninato has a background as a restaurant entrepreneur and is a member of the Elks Lodge. He has a bachelor’s in music from Kean University in Union, New Jersey.
Tracy Seider, a broker associate, and Matt Seider, a new home consultant, both of The Seider Group at Re/Max Alliance Group, earned the Re/Max Platinum Club Award for production volume. Tracy Seider is a licensed Florida real estate professional, while Matt Seider earned the Certified New Home Specialist and Residential Construction Certified designations. Both are e-Pro certified.
