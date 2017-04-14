Lakewood Ranch-based Grapevine Communications sold, under new leadership

After 15 years of building the full-service marketing, advertising and public relations agency Grapevine Communications, Angela Massaro-Fain can now truly focus on what she wants.
Grapevine announced via a press release that the company has a new president and owner, Allison Imre Perkowski. Fain and her partner John Fain will continue to work alongside Perkowski for an indefinite amount of time as executive creative director and operations consultant, respectively.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, except that Perkowski is now the sole owner. She plans for no changes except to grow the company.
“Fundamentally it’s going to be the same,” Perkowski said. “As John and Angela and I progressed down the road of finalizing the deal, it was expressed by me that if I’m going to make this leap, and it’s a big financial investment, it’s important to me that you know your team is intact.”
Perkowski, who worked alongside Grapevine as a media partner for a decade, will take care of logistics and working on building the business, while Angela Massaro-Fain will drive her passion into creative efforts.
The Fains and Perkowski worked on the sale and leadership transition for more than a year, Perkowski said.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
