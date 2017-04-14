American Pride Golf Cart Services expands manufacturing space

A family-run business in Bradenton is expanding its manufacturing space in East Manatee County.
American Pride Golf Cart Services applied for a permit with the county on Thursday, according to Manatee County permit records, to build a new manufacturing facility at 3208 81st Court E., across from Four Star Tomato and just north of American Pride’s current facility.
The future site of the manufacturing building is currently vacant. American Pride Golf Cart Services LLC bought it two years ago for $165,000 from Sarasota-based LCEK LLC, according to Manatee County property records.
General manager Logan Hayden said the new manufacturing facility will be about three times the size of the current 9,000-square-foot shop.
I just see the opportunity to keep growing this business here in the Lakewood Ranch proper area because I think the growth is going to be here for a while.
Paul Hayden, owner, American Pride Golf Cart Services
Hayden’s dad, Paul Hayden, owns the custom golf cart business located at 8004 34th Ave. E.
“We’re just expanding the business out of need,” Paul Hayden said. “We’re a growing business and really a niche business, as well.”
American Pride Golf Cart Services primarily builds and re-manufactures golf carts. If the opportunity comes to “produce other products outside of our wheelhouse,” American Pride will hire outside companies to help with design, Paul Hayden said.
Paul Hayden owned several businesses before he moved to Florida and founded American Pride Golf Cart Services in the mid-2000s. He also founded the American Pride Youth Football League, a nonprofit based in Virginia.
The Haydens are excited for the future of East Manatee County.
“Lakewood Ranch is one of the quickest-growing regions in the country,” Paul Hayden said. “We’re just driving stakes for another generation.”
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
