Easter dining options in the Bradenton-Sarasota area

Easter is only a few days away. Here’s all the information you need to make plans for an Easter Sunday celebration.
▪ enRich Bistro is hosting Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with leg of lamb, a benedict bar and enRich French toast. Enjoy all of those dishes and more for $34 per person and $18 per child under age 12. For complete menu details, visit enrichbistro.com. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 941-792-0990.
▪ Blu Mangrove, 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto, will host a $39-per-person Easter buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To view menu details, visit blumangrove.com/specials. Call 941-479-7827 for reservations.
▪ Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., will enhance its already-popular Sunday brunch menu for the Easter holiday. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can dine on an endless buffet along with $4 mimosas and $4 Bloody Marys at $34.95 for adults and $14.95 for children. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at pier22dining.com/reservations or by calling 941-748-8087.
▪ The Riverhouse Reef & Grill, 995 Riverside Drive, Palmetto, will host Easter brunch with seatings between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Adults cost $32 and children $15. Kids ages 5 and under are free. Reservations are recommended. For more information and to make a reservation call 941-729-0616.
▪ The Polo Grill & Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, will host an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 16 at a cost of $39.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids. To see what Polo’s Easter brunch menu will offer, visit pologrillandbar.com/calendar/easter-2017. Call 941-782-0899, extension 2, or visit pologrillandbar.com/reservations to make reservations.
▪ The Powel Crosley Estate, 8474 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will have two brunch seatings available for brunch; one at 10 a.m. and another at 12:30 p.m. Seats for adults cost $44 and children are $27. Children under 2 years of age are complimentary. Guests can dine in the grand room or on the bayfront and after brunch is over, guests are invited to tour the estate. For details on the menu, visit crosleysupperclub.com. Reservations are required as tickets will not be sold at the door. To make reservations, call 941-312-0000.
▪ Seasons 52, 170 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, will offer an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu with prices is available for viewing is at seasons52.com/menu-listing/easter-brunch. Reserve a spot at seasons52.com/reservations or call 941-702-9652.
▪ The Capital Grille, 180 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, will have Easter brunch available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at $49 per adult and $15 per children. View the menu and make reservations at thecapitalgrille.com or call the restaurant at 941-256-3647.
▪ The Table Creekside, 5365 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will have an Easter brunch menu available, as well as the restaurant’s regular full menu, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests 21 and older who purchase an entree will receive a complimentary mimosa. Unlimited mimosas are available for $15. The menu is online at tablesrq.com/easter-brunch-menu.pdf. To make reservations, call 941-921-9465.
▪ Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., will offer a buffet brunch complete with an Easter egg hunt for kids and family photos with the Easter bunny. Seatings are available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at a cost of $80 per adults who are not Selby members, $70 for members and $30 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under 3 are free. View the menu and make reservations at selby.org/events/event/easter-brunch. Call 941-366-5731 with questions.
▪ Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 2001 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, will host a three-course Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at $44.95 per person and $18.95 per child. View the menu and make reservations at flemingssteakhouse.com. Call the Sarasota location at 941-358-9463.
Comments