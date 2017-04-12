Wawa offering free coffee all day Thursday

To celebrate its 53rd anniversary, Wawa is offering free coffee – any size – at all of its stores on Thursday.
The wait is almost over! Celebrate #WawaDay with us this Thursday, 4/13, with FREE Any Size Coffee all day long pic.twitter.com/2qMXUytRmO— Wawa (@Wawa) April 11, 2017
“Wawa Day provides us with a chance to connect with and honor the millions of customers we’ve served over the past 53 years who have been so integral to Wawa’s growth over that time,” Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO, said in a release.
Wawa has six locations in the Bradenton-Sarasota area:
▪ 701 First St. E. in Bradenton
▪ 4455 S.R. 64 E. in Bradenton
▪ 4506 53rd Ave. E in Bradenton
▪ 5306 14th St. in Bradenton
▪ 14510 S.R. 70 E. in Lakewood Ranch
▪ 3703 N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota
The first Wawa in Florida opened in Orlando in July 2012, and less than five years later there are 122 – and counting – locations in the Sunshine State.
Wawa recently announced it was planning to build a store on Cortez Road West.
