Business

April 12, 2017 2:03 AM

Nonprofits to participate in 24-hour campaign in June

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

More than 230 New Hampshire nonprofits plan to participate in a 24-hour fundraising campaign in June designed to bring the state together as one community.

Nonprofits are encouraged to register on www.NHGives.org to participate in the day.

Donors will be encouraged to visit the site starting at 6 p.m. on June 7, to donate to their favorite nonprofit organization, to discover other organizations doing good work, and to show their support through social media.

The effort is being led by the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits.

