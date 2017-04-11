Luxury suites for World Rowing Championships debut at Nathan Benderson Park

The World Rowing Championships staff devised a way for businesses to be a part of the action come September. And it involves air conditioning and inflatable couches.

Last week, the World Rowing Championships staff debuted a private luxury suite on the Nathan Benderson Park grounds to give businesses a preview of the kind of rowing experience they can enjoy.

The white-tented air-conditioned suite includes cushioned wicker furniture, inflatable outdoor furniture, decorative plants and a bevy of catering options for World Rowing Championships attendants who want to watch the races in style. The suites offer outdoor viewing as well as an indoor component with a closed-circuit TV for those who want to watch rowing while shielded from the heat.

Meredith Scerba, the event’s executive director, said after setting up the spec tent last week, three sold over the weekend. She hopes to sell a total of 10 and has already put six on the books.

Businesses can choose between a gold- and silver-level suite. The gold level is closer to the finish line and comes with a $20,000 price tag.

“Everything else is the same,” Scerba said. “It’s pure location.”

The silver-level suites cost $15,000. Both suite prices include accommodation for 40 people for all eight days of the competition. Businesses unable to commit to being present for the full schedule can sublease a suite with another business, though those arrangements will be left up to the businesses, according to Scerba.

The price of the suites does not include catering, which can be purchased at an additional cost from Michael’s on East, the exclusive caterer for the luxury suites.

“And that’s because there is a full build-out,” Scerba said. “The Michael’s team is coming in to build out a service area. And each tent will have an attendant for replenishment.”

Breakfast and lunch options, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink packages, will be available.

The suite prices come mostly from the cost of powering them, Scerba said. There’s no power source on the west side of the rowing lake, where the suites are located, so it must be brought in to supply the air conditioning and a row of private bathrooms behind the suites.

Landing this event at Nathan Benderson Park adds a resume to the park and a resume to destination. It shows our destination, between the two counties, can handle a high-end event like this.span Sean Walter, director of sports for the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Sports Commission

Business logos will be visible from flags flown above each tent and on the front of the suites. Panels lining the rowing lake in front of the luxury suites also will have space for business promotion, but only on the side facing the suites. Because of TV rights, Scerba said, the business logos cannot be on the lakeside view of the panels.

Sean Walter, director of sports for the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Sports Commission, said the suites are meant to take the rowing experience to the next level.

“I think the idea was how to look at rowing in the U.S. in the first time for a long time and asking, ‘How can we knock it out of park and enhance it?’ ” Walter said. “And this was one of the ideas that came out; to not only enhance the experience of rowing but enhance Nathan Benderson Park. If people are here and they see it they may say, ‘Hey, I’d like to host a wedding or have a family reunion here.’ ”

For more information on the luxury suites, call Rick Thurman at 941-315-1351 or visit wrch2017.com.