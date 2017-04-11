Island-themed truck to give away free shaved ice on tax day

To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal income tax deadline, Kona Ice will be hosting its fourth annual National “Chill Out” Day on April 18.
The island-inspired truck will be parked from noon-1 p.m. at the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, 222 10th St. W, Bradenton, and from 1-2 p.m. at CPA offices throughout Manatee County to hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice and complimentary Hawaiian leis to all who stop by. The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.
