McClatchy wins two Pulitzers

McClatchy won two Pulitzers on Monday. The first award recognized the collaborative investigation into the Panama Papers, a partnership among the McClatchy Washington Bureau, The Miami Herald and The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The second award went to Miami Herald’s long-time editorial cartoonist Jim Morin.
