April 11, 2017 9:50 AM

Faces in business: Matt Bower

Matt Bower

Financial adviser

Edward Jones, 6402 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. edwardjones.com.

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Having the ability to look in the mirror, have a clear understanding of any given situation as perception is reality.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I love what I am doing now but should I have to chose a new profession, it would have to be where I can be a mentor and help others. That would fit me like a glove.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: After 20-plus years in the legal profession, moving into a financial profession. It’s been phenomenal.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: I always wanted to visit Australia and experience its nature and culture.

