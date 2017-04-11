Faces in business: Matt Bower

Matt Bower
Financial adviser
Edward Jones, 6402 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. edwardjones.com.
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Having the ability to look in the mirror, have a clear understanding of any given situation as perception is reality.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I love what I am doing now but should I have to chose a new profession, it would have to be where I can be a mentor and help others. That would fit me like a glove.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: After 20-plus years in the legal profession, moving into a financial profession. It’s been phenomenal.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: I always wanted to visit Australia and experience its nature and culture.
Angie Monroe
Comments