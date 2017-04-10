Most of the U.S. has decreasing home inventory. Bradenton bucks the trend

Housing inventory in the United States has hit a 20-year low. Even with greater buying power fueled by solid job markets, rising salaries and low mortgage rates, home buyers may struggle to find a home compared to the same search five years ago.
For some metropolitan areas, inventory has grown since 2012. The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan area has had a 2 percent increase in the number of homes for sale, according to data collected from Trulia, a real estate listing website.
But the data shows that the increased inventory isn’t equally spread across homes of all prices. The stock of starter homes in the area, or those that are typically most affordable to first-time home buyers, has decreased by almost 9 percent over five years. And the median price of starter homes has more than doubled.
$74,900 median price of starter home in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton in 2012
$150,900 median price of starter home in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton in 2017
When Jen Kroeger and her husband Craig moved to Sarasota from Wisconsin four years ago, they were “basically starting over.” The Kroegers placed bids on “at least” 10 homes before succeeding in buying one.
“We just got outbid every time by cash buyers who would swoop in,” Jen Kroeger said. Though the bidding wars were a pain, at least “there was more inventory. There were homes available in our price range. Now, looking, there really isn’t.”
The inventory of trade-up homes, or houses that are affordable for those looking to move into a bigger home, grew by almost 26 percent over the last five years. The median price of trade-up homes increased by 69 percent. With prices rising faster than inventory is growing, trade-up buyers are having a tough time finding homes that fit their desired criteria and price range.
Shelby Isaacson, a public relations manager at Grapevine Communications, moved with her husband and two kids, ages 8 and 6, last summer. The experience was nothing short of a headache.
“There’s very little to choose from for the working class,” Issacson said.
She and her husband, who is a biologist at Stantec, put their first home in the Sarasota neighborhood Arlington Park on the market in August. It sold within five days at more than double the price they paid for it in 2010 because, Isaacson said, they made substantial improvements to it. They wanted to stay in Arlington Park but home prices had increased to the point that they could not.
“Here we were, six years and two kids later, needing a new home,” she said.
Even with a realtor they trusted, the couple “struggled to find something under ($300,000) that wasn’t a total dump and was in a good school district, which is always No. 1 when you have kids. And you want something you’re proud of when you’re working your tail off to pay for it.”
Anything under $200,000 in good condition is going to fly off of the shelf; there's no doubt about thatspan
Xena Vallone, owner of Xena Vallone Realty and the 2017 president of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee
Eventually the Isaacsons moved into a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in a neighborhood off of U.S. 41 in South Sarasota. They sacrificed having a garage and staying in Arlington Heights, but the couple’s son and daughter can still attend Southside Elementary. Still, finding that home was the luck of the draw.
“I think the only reason we got the house we are in now is they were asking too much and it sat for too long,” Isaacson said.
The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area’s slight increase in home inventory is an anamoly compared to the rest of the country and the rest of Florida. In almost every other large metropolitan area in Florida, home inventories fell. Orlando had a 12 percent decrease within the last five years, Tampa-St. Petersburg saw a 32 percent drop and the Daytona Beach area had the most drastic decrease at 40 percent.
The Miami market, along with the Bradenton area, was the other outlier. The Miami area has almost 3,500 additional homes on the market compared to five years ago.
In areas like North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, a combination of factors could be contributing to inventory growth, said Xena Vallone, owner of Xena Vallone Realty and the 2017 president of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.
“If you’re putting (a home) on the market, it would be making sure the conditions are right, the interest rates are still low, which they are, and making sure financing is favorable, which it is,” Vallone said. “So right now is a good time to put a home on the market.”
