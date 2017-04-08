Natchez looks at proposals to reuse former hospital

Natchez could turn over a former hospital building to be reused as apartments for seniors or as a church-run social service center.
The city took possession of the building after the former owner didn't pay property taxes. It was built in 1925 as Natchez General Hospital.
The Natchez Democrat (http://bit.ly/2oF4WPP) reports the city sought proposals to reuse the building. Now Mayor Darryl Grennell and two aldermen are considering the plans and are likely to make a recommendation Tuesday at a Board of Aldermen meeting.
New Direction Outreach Ministries submitted a proposal to use the building as a "citizen enhancement facility" to house grant programs aimed at improving Natchez.
New Direction Worship Center's the Rev. Kevin Deason said the ministry is seeking grants to renovate the dilapidated building, which is located near the Oak Street church.
The church's proposal is to use the building to house programs including senior citizen activities, youth mentoring and after-school programs, recreation, family counseling, meal delivery, jobs training and other resources.
Magnolia Medical Foundation submitted a proposal to covert the building into 15 to 30 apartments for residents 55 years and older. Design and construction would take approximately one year, with work finishing in summer 2018.
The New Direction proposal included a lease price of $1 per year for a 50-year lease. The Magnolia Medical proposal did not list a proposed lease payment.
Grennell said his goal is not to collect lease revenue, but to have the dilapidated building renovated.
"The building is in terrible shape," Grennell said. "We had to use inmate labor to go in and clean up the first floor just so developers could look at it. The building is sitting there as an eyesore. This is an opportunity for the city to be able to get the property fixed up and rehabilitated."
Neighboring residents in 2013 opposed a plan to place affordable housing in the building.
