Business calendar

Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber will host a two-hour workshop “Managing Your Online Reputation” from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Chamber’s Lakewood Ranch office, 4215 Concept Court, Lakewood Ranch. Attendees will learn how to use apps and automated methods to garner positive reviews, the importance of responding to reviews, what to do about a poor review, how reviews affect search engine rankings, and reputation management tips and tricks. Registration: $30 members, $27 nonprofit members, $45 nonmembers. Information: 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber will host its monthly members-only Power Connection Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesday at Keke Breakfast Cafe, 1121 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Network and connect with other business leaders. Each attendee is invited to provide a brief commercial on their business, products and/or services. Cost: $15. Reservations are required. Information: 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com.
Manasota SCORE: The organization will host its Success Strategies for Business Owners Meetup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, 2635 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. The speaker will be Workers’ Compensations insurance expert Brian S. Fischer of Premium Disputes. He will discuss critical issues facing employers and how to protect themselves. The event is free. Registration is required. Information and registration: manasota.score.org.
Manasota SCORE: The organization will host an introductory session of its Simple Steps for Starting Your Business workshop series from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. This free session will present information on business structures and critical success factors. It introduces a one-page business canvas that the remainder of the workshops will cover in-depth. Workshops are $25. Information and registration: manasota.score.org.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Part II of a workshop “Health Links, Florida Roadmap to Wellbeing,” will be from 7:45-9 a.m. Wednesday at the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Kick start your way to happier, more engaged employees and learn easy ways to create a worksite wellness committee. The workshop is free. Registration is required. Information: 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: The Alliance will host “Executive Briefing: Being a Great Boss” from 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday at Keiser University, 6151 Lake Osprey Dr., Sarasota. Nancy Hardaway, from Listening 2 Leaders, will introduce keys to being an effective leader. Cost: $10 members, $20 nonmembers. Information: lwrba.org.
Manatee Young Professionals: The group will host its monthly casual social networking event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. There will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Cost: $5, free for members. Reservations are not required. Information: 941-745-1877 or myponline.com.
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes cutting-edge tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-1700. Time: 1-3 p.m.
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7-9 p.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7:30-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: a networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton. Call Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. Time: 11:45 a.m.
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Call Jules Kessler at 941-720-8909. Time: noon.
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-792-2363 or BERealtor01@aol.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. Time: 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: learn and lunch and networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. Time: noon-1 p.m.
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. Time: noon-1:15 p.m.
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Contact Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. When: 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. River Wilderness Country Club, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Left Coast Seafood, 385 US 41 Bypass, Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: one-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments at 941-747-6797.
