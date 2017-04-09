Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Robert G. Blalock was awarded the 2017 Distinguished Citizen “Good Scout” Award by The Southwest Florida Council, Boy Scouts of America. The award annually recognizes individuals who have rendered outstanding service to the community, state or nation, and exemplify those values held in high regard by Scouting. Blalock, attorney at Blalock Walters, P.A., will be presented with the award at the Seventh Annual “Good Scout” Award Dinner on May 4. He served in various key leadership capacities in many community organizations over the years. He was a founding board member in the establishment of the Manatee Community Foundation.
Jon Swift, realtor, recently joined Re/Max Alliance Group in Sarasota. He previously worked for Coldwell Banker. Swift has a bachelor of science in economics and finance from Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts
Dana Laganella Gerling and Rodney D. Gerling both of Affordable Attorney, Gerling Law Group, were named 2017 Super Lawyers by Super Lawyers Magazine. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas throughout the United States who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
