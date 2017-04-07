Fast train hits truck in Poland; 15 hospitalized

A fast train hit a flat-bed truck at an unguarded railway crossing in southwestern Poland, sending 18 people to the hospital, including seven with grave injuries,, a spokesman for the national firefighters said Friday. A number of other suffered less severe injuries.
Pawel Fratczak told The Associated Press that the accident occurred around 3 p.m. in the village of Schodnia, when a Pendolino intercity train with some 300 passengers hit the vehicle. The truck driver not hurt, he said.
Some of those injured were airlifted to a hospital, others were taken by ambulances. Other passengers were stayed in a nearby restaurant, waiting to be able to continue their journey.
Police were investigating the cause of the accident, Fratczak said.
Pendolino trains operating in Poland have a top speed of 140 kilometers per hour (87 mph).
