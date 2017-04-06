Days Inn north of DeSoto Square mall sells for $4 million

Just weeks after the DeSoto Square mall sold to a new owner who vows to bring it back to life, another property in the Southwest County Improvement District sold for $4 million, according to records filed in Manatee County.
Raghav LLC, a company with an address connected to a Days Inn hotel in Fort Myers, sold the Days Inn at 3506 First St. W., Bradenton, to Shree Ram of Bradenton LLC in mid-March. Shree Ram has the Days Inn in Bradenton listed as its primary address, per state corporate records.
Representatives for both companies could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
$4 million sale price of Days Inn at 3506 First St. W.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the Dallas-based hotel management company for more than a dozen hotel brands, including Days Inn. The 44,000-square-foot hotel in Bradenton includes banquet facilities, a business center, a pool and is pet-friendly, according to the Days Inn website.
In a 20-year period, Manatee County property records show the hotel was sold five times. Sale prices consistently hovered around $5 million except in two instances when previous owners filed for bankruptcy. Prior to the sale in mid-March, the Days Inn in Bradenton was sold to Raghav LCC more than 10 years ago.
In June 2014, the Manatee County Commission adopted an ordinance to create the Southwest County Improvement District and tax increment revenues to be used for redevelopment activities in the southwest area of the county, according to the ordinance.
The Southwest County Improvement District stretches from the mainland west coast to U.S. 301 and encompasses some of the city of Bradenton, down to the Manatee-Sarasota county line.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments