Asian markets on edge as US strikes Syria amid Xi summit

2:43 200,000 expected to use Premier Sports Campus in 2017 Pause

5:21 Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

2:39 Sheriff Wells discusses hostage situation at mobile home park where man was killed by SWAT

1:34 Desoto Speedway announcer leads pre-race prayer for Dave Steele

3:49 Winners reflect on 2017 Golden Herald Awards

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

2:25 Exploring the Foresthill Bridge in California via drone

2:16 What is the ‘Nuclear Option’?