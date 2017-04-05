West Virginia Senate backs budget with spending cuts

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower Pause

1:06 Even Hotel replacing Holiday Inn at Lakewood Ranch

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer

2:57 Lieutenant speaks about burglary when the suspect fought back

0:30 Top Pittsburgh prospect Mitch Keller ready for Marauders season

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

2:32 Parenting in prison helps moms turn their lives around

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

5:51 Tar Heel fans welcome national champion team home