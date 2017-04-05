Bradenton’s 2 Payless locations not among 400 store closings

One day after shoe chain Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced it would immediately shutter 400 poorly performing stores as part of the reorganization, it was announced that the two Bradenton locations would not be part of the closings.
On Wednesday, Payless announced 17 stores in Florida were among the 400 that would close, but the locations at DeSoto Square mall and Cortez Plaza were spared as the company plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent. In its bankruptcy filing, Payless said its liabilities could be as high as $10 billion.
Before the closings, Payless had about 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries and employed approximately 25,000 people.
Payless is one of the largest specialty family footwear retailers in the country and offers shoes and accessories for the family at moderate prices.
Click here for the full list of Payless stores that are closing.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
Comments