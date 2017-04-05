Survey: US companies add 263K jobs in March, most in 2 years

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer Pause

1:35 Diverging diamond interchange session held to inform motorists

0:54 Surveillance video shows moment motorcycle rider is hit by flying mattress

3:07 Victims of crime remembered; survivor speaks at vigil

3:00 Megan Zoller of Infant Swimming Resource shows how she works with toddlers

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'

3:22 Ex-wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali talks about being stopped at FLL

0:57 Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable