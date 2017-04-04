Bradenton among worst for bank failures in Florida

Most people may not liken the 2008 financial crisis and housing crash to a steamed pitcher of milk. But it’s how one former banker describes it.
Steve Jonsson, Manatee County Commissioner and founder of Flagship National Bank, said leading up to 2008, the Gulf Coast’s housing market “got a real froth to it.”
“Not just in Bradenton but the West Coast (of Florida) became a very overheated market,” Jonsson said. “I don’t think the little banks were a contributor to the amount of mortgage fraud that went on and people that were buying three and four houses, figuring they were going to flip them. Then they went to all these different mortgage companies who then sold the mortgages to Wall Street and then the securities tied to them and there was just a lot of fraud.”
Florida’s robust real estate market and an overstocked bank supply contributed to the number of bank failures in Florida, Jonsson said. The Sunshine State’s got a lot going for it as far as beaches, sunshine and activities for people of all ages. But Florida also can lay claim to something that’s not so worth bragging about – it’s second in the nation for bank failures.
Florida is a very real estate-driven economy and we had a total meltdown in real estate values. Consequently, regulators who really dictate how you market your portfolio would come in and say, ‘That loan for $1 million we decided is only worth half a million so write off the other half million’ and you're like, ‘Wow, OK.’ If you do enough of that, you run out of capital and then they say, ‘You're out of capital so either raise more or we're going to close you because you're putting the FDIC fund at risk.’
Steve Jonsson, founder of Flagship National Bank, explaining the financial crisis in a nutshell
Georgia has the most bank failures in the nation with 93, followed by Florida with 75 and Illinois with 67. Combined, the three states accounted for 42.7 percent of the 550 bank failures recorded by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. between October 2000 and March 2017.
A hot real estate market and a slew of pre-recession bank charters contributed to Bradenton tying with Miami for the second-most failures in the state. Naples had the most with five failed banks. Bradenton and Miami both had four. Bradenton’s four failed banks all shuttered between August 2008 and September 2010, presumably as a result of the Great Recession.
Sarasota and Tampa rounded out the top five cities with the most bank failures in Florida, per the FDIC data. The two largest metropolitan areas in Georgia and Illinois, Atlanta and Chicago, accounted for most of their respective state’s bank failures.
Top 10 states with failed banks
1. Georgia
2. Florida
3. Illinois
4. California
5. Minnesota
6. Washington
7. Arizona, Missouri
8. Mississippi
9. Nevada, Texas
10. Colorado, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Wisconsin
Source: FDIC failed bank list
Bank failures occur for many reasons, said FDIC spokesman Greg Hernandez.
“Part of the answer is that those states (Georgia, Florida, Illinois) have a lot more banks than other states,” Hernandez said in an email. “Each failure is unique. During economic downturns, bank balance sheets are stressed. Depending on a bank’s assets and exposures, failure can occur for many and varied reasons.”
Just before the Great Recession, the FDIC logged the longest period of time, between July 2004 and March 2007, without a bank failure, according to FDIC spokesman David Barr.
Jonsson’s bank closed in October 2009, according to the FDIC data, and was sold to First Federal Bank of Florida for $130 million. Two First Federal branches in Bradenton and one in Sarasota were purchased by Sunshine Bancorp in July 2015. Sunshine did not disclose the terms of the deal.
Real estate recessions are cyclical, Jonsson said, and Florida seems to endure one roughly every 10 years. While he can’t predict the next fall — “If I could call it, I would be living in Tahiti with a drink with a little umbrella in it” — he believes the next one will occur within 24 months.
“It’s not going to be a disaster but it will be a slowdown,” he said.
Failed banks in Bradenton
▪ Horizon Bank, acquired by Bank of the Ozarks, September 2010
▪ Flagship National Bank, acquired by First Federal Bank of Florida, October 2009
▪ Freedom Bank, acquired by Fifth Third Bank, October 2008
▪ First Priority Bank, acquired by SunTrust Bank, August 2008
Source: FDIC failed bank list
