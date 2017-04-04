Hyatt Place opening highlights hotel changes at Lakewood Ranch

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower Pause

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

1:19 Dentist accused of raping patient under the influence of anesthesia

1:43 New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'

5:58 Re-entry: A horse, an ex-convict, and their new paths

3:19 Five-Star prospect Kevin Knox talks recruiting, growth in confidence

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes