Faces in business: Joanne Wuelfing

Joanne Wuelfing
Co-founder
Greyhound Advancement Center, Bradenton. greyhoundadvancementcenter.org
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Never be afraid to do anything that you’ve asked others to do for you. This applies to what we do. Our organization is an all-volunteer non-profit. Our focus is on a prison partnership sending greyhounds to prison and providing inmates with the necessary training and skills to prepare the greyhounds for their new owners. Our greyhound grads become companion, therapy and service dogs in training. The inmate trainers in our program also develop job skills that can be used when they are released from prison.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I love what I am doing now. I’ve been in the insurance industry for 30 years and was able to apply marketing strategy and planning skills to the greyhound training program.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: The prison environment is not the safest environment, but we educate ourselves to learn how to be safe in the prison environment so that we can work effectively and achieve our goals which is, with the help of inmates, and our adoption group partners, to place these dogs into good homes.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: A safari through Africa. I would enjoy the wildlife.
