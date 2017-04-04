State of Talent Conference slated for May 19

Registration for the State of Talent Conference on May 19 at the University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee, has begun.
The conference, sponsored by CareerSource Suncoast, will bring together human resources professionals and operations directors to focus on how to better recruit, train and retain talent for the region’s current and future workforce. The conference will have seven speakers and two panel discussions.
Registration is $79 and includes lunch and light snacks throughout the day. For more information or to register for the upcoming conference, visit stateoftalent.org.
