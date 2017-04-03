Lone remaining RadioShack in Manatee County closes for good

Manatee County’s only remaining RadioShack closed its doors for good on Sunday as part of the beleaguered electronics retailer’s recent bankruptcy filing.
The venerable chain has closed or soon will close 552 stores across the county – including 49 in Florida – after filing for bankruptcy for the second time in two years in early March.
Included in the already-closed stores is the Palma Sola Square location at 5777 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton, which had its final day on Sunday.
Also closing for good on Sunday was the RadioShack location at 8396 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.
On March 8, faced with a challenging environment as it filed for its second bankruptcy restructuring, RadioShack said approximately 200 stores would close, and that the company would evaluate its options on the remaining 1,300 stores.
It wasn’t long before the number of store closings climbed to more than 550, with Florida being one of the hardest-hit states. Only California, with 75, had more stores shuttered.
After the closings, which affected 36 percent of the chain’s stores, there are approximately 1,000 RadioShack locations still open nationwide. In the early-March bankruptcy filing, company officials said they would “continue to evaluate” the fate of those remaining stores.
The closest RadioShack locations that will remain in operation are at 3842 State Road 674 in Ruskin, and at 474 U.S. Highway 41 N. in Venice.
Founded in 1921, RadioShack first filed for bankruptcy in 2015, when it had approximately 4,000 stores across the United States, as customers abandoned its stores for the likes of Best Buy and Amazon.
After its first bankruptcy filing, the company partnered with Sprint, and the mobile carrier set up smaller stores within RadioShack locations. But in the two years since the partnership was struck, RadioShack’s losses on deepened.
