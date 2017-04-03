Gas prices flat in Bradenton-Sarasota, but seasonal increase is on the way

Surging demand is driving the cost of gasoline up across much of the country, but prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota region did not move during the past week.
That could soon change, though.
“Motorists should expect more volatility at the pump in the coming months,” said Josh Carrasco, a spokesman for AAA.
According to the AAA fuel tracker, prices on Monday were averaging $2.26 per gallon in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, the same as a week earlier.
The state average was $2.30, up one cent from a week earlier, while the national average was $2.33, up from $2.28 seven days ago.
The Gasbuddy.com daily survey of more than 300 outlets in the two-county area had Manatee stations averaging $2.23 per gallon on Monday, the same as a week ago. Sarasota stations were at $2.27, also the same as a week earlier.
Just don’t expect prices to remain flat much longer.
“Motorists should expect to see a more sustained upward trend at the pump through Memorial Day, but thankfully the seasonal rise could still be less severe than what we’ve seen in prior years,” said Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com.
