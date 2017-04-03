Business

April 3, 2017 9:35 AM

Gas prices flat in Bradenton-Sarasota, but seasonal increase is on the way

Herald staff report

Surging demand is driving the cost of gasoline up across much of the country, but prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota region did not move during the past week.

That could soon change, though.

“Motorists should expect more volatility at the pump in the coming months,” said Josh Carrasco, a spokesman for AAA.

According to the AAA fuel tracker, prices on Monday were averaging $2.26 per gallon in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, the same as a week earlier.

The state average was $2.30, up one cent from a week earlier, while the national average was $2.33, up from $2.28 seven days ago.

The Gasbuddy.com daily survey of more than 300 outlets in the two-county area had Manatee stations averaging $2.23 per gallon on Monday, the same as a week ago. Sarasota stations were at $2.27, also the same as a week earlier.

Just don’t expect prices to remain flat much longer.

“Motorists should expect to see a more sustained upward trend at the pump through Memorial Day, but thankfully the seasonal rise could still be less severe than what we’ve seen in prior years,” said Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market