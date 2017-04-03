Gas prices flat in Bradenton-Sarasota, but seasonal increase is on the way

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program Pause

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek

1:54 South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cuts down net after team becomes national champs

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

1:13 Desoto Speedway honors Dave Steele with moment of silence

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

2:37 The man who robbed a bank live on Facebook is charged, FBI says

5:58 Re-entry: A horse, an ex-convict, and their new paths