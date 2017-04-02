Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Melissa Larkin-Skinner was named chief executive officer at Centerstone of Florida in Bradenton. She served in a number of roles with the organization, including chief clinical officer and most recently as the interim CEO since December 2016. Larkin-Skinner is a licensed mental health counselor and was the recipient of the Professional of the Year Award from the Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association. She earned a bachelor’s in psychology and a master’s in rehabilitation counseling from the University of South Florida. She received a master’s of business administration, health/health care administration/management, from Saint Leo University.
Lori Denny is the new director of marketing and communications at Community AIDS Network.
Alix Redmonde has joined Community AIDS Network as director of media relations. She was the WWSB ABC7 health and medical reporter and was a show host, producer and reporter at SNN, a fitness blogger for the Herald Tribune Media Group, and an editor for various magazines, including Men’s Exercise and Best Body.
Carl Allen was promoted to an area construction manager and Mark Dolan was promoted to builder, both at Neal Communities. Allen previously was a project manager. Before joining Neal, he was employed by various national builders in Florida. Dolan previously was a lead warranty technician and an assistant builder.
Carl Vasile was named agent of the Month at EXIT Real Estate Property Solutions.
Kim and Michael Ogilvie of the Main Street Sarasota office were named the Top Team Overall company-wide, and Joan Dickinson and Beth Afflebach of the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota office received Top Specialized Team Overall company-wide by Michael Saunders & Company. Both teams received the company’s coveted Legacy Award for achieving more than $30 million in sales. Linda Dickinson and Kelly Quigley of the Main Street Sarasota office also received a Legacy Award.
