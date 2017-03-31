Kristin Incrocci appointed to Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority

On Friday, Gov. Rick Scott announced the appointment of Kristin Incrocci to the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority in a press release.
Incrocci, 51, fills the vacant Manatee County seat. She’s the owner of SRQ Aviation LLC, which operates the Lift Air private air taxi service and flight school at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Incrocci is a pilot, according to the release from Scott’s office. She received her bachelor’s degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach.
Incrocci’s SMAA term will end in November 2018. Other SMAA board members include John Stafford, Doug Holder and Peter Wish as Sarasota representatives. Carlos Beruff and Robert Spencer are the other two Manatee representatives.
“We look forward to working with Ms. Incrocci and congratulate her on her appointment by the Governor,” SRQ President and CEO Fredrick “Rick” Piccolo said in an email.
