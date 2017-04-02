Dividing lines clear on budget as public gets to weigh in

1:13 Desoto Speedway honors Dave Steele with moment of silence Pause

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek

0:30 Prosecutor pleased with 20-year prison sentence for Bradenton mom in boy's death

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car