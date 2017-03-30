Urgent recall issued of weight-loss drug containing a banned substance

Labri’s Body Health Atomic was recalled by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration Thursday because the weight-loss drug contains a banned substance.
The e-mail announcing the recall contained the alert “URGENT” so rare, it’s not even used for E. Coli outbreaks.
Labri’s Body Health Atomic, a product of Envy Me and sold nationwide via the Internet, contains Sibutramine. This drug was taken off the market in 2010 for safety reasons.
The recall notice says, “...sibutramine is known to substantially increase blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some patients and may present a significant risk for patients with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias, or stroke. Sibutramine may also interact, in life-threatening ways, with other medications a consumer may be taking.”
Consumers can call 361-658-0241 or email naomcda@gmail.com for refund details.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
