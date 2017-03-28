Harbor Freight customers may be eligible for partial refund as part of settlement

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall Pause

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

0:36 Trump's goal to not make mistakes lasts for one second

2:09 Teachers rally outside school board hearing on impasse

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand

3:32 Public can see 'inside' Colin the Colon at Manatee Memorial Hospital

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

0:38 'I want my whole damn dollar'

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason