Harbor Freight customers may be eligible for partial refund as part of settlement

After a settlement in a class action lawsuit, consumers who purchased tools from Harbor Freight in the past five years may be able to get some money back.
The lawsuit alleged Harbor Freight advertised merchandise as “on sale” or “comp at” that had not been sold at the stated regular price for 28 of the previous 90 days. Harbor Freight refuted the allegations, but both sides reached the settlement.
Customers who purchased Harbor Freight products between April 8, 2011 and Dec. 15, 2016, may be able to receive a refund of a percentage of certain purchases.
Claim forms for possible payment can be downloaded online. Forms must be postmarked or submitted no later than Aug. 7.
There is one Harbor Freight store located in Bradenton, at 5627 14th Street West.
For questions, visit www.nationalsalepricesettlement.com, call the Settlement Administrator at 1-888-321-0482.
