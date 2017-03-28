IMG Academy moving forward with plans to build The Lodge hotel

On Tuesday, IMG Academy took another step toward building a hotel adjacent to the sports academy’s campus.
IMG Academy LLC applied for a commercial permit on Tuesday to build The Lodge at IMG, as it is called on the permit application, which is a 150-room, five-story building planned for 5450 Bollettieri Blvd., which is located just north of the IMG campus. The declared value on the permit is listed as $13.3 million.
The project qualifies for Manatee County’s rapid response program, which takes a week off of the normal review period.
“This project is located in the Southwest (County Improvement) District,” said Karen Stewart, Manatee County Economic Development Program Manager. “All projects in the district are very important to us and IMG is a very strong economic engine in the Southwest.”
On the rapid response application, IMG Academy listed a capital investment of $25 million for the project.
While the permit’s value includes only the building, the county’s evaluation for rapid response projects looks at total capital investment, including the building, furniture, fixtures and equipment.
In September, IMG bought the land from Manatee County developer and president of Manatee Fruit Co. Whiting Preston.
Whiting Preston’s company Lake Flores East LLC sold nearly 19 acres of land to IMG Academy LLC for $892,500 with an additional $371,250 mortgaged. Approximately 8 acres of the land will be used for a hotel and the rest will be used for athletic fields, including “related infrastructure” such as restroom facilities, concession stands, storage buildings and maintenance buildings.
IMG representatives did not respond to requests for comment regarding additional details on The Lodge at IMG.
