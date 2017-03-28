Business

March 28, 2017 12:20 PM

Faces in business: Debra Starr

Debra Starr

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Animal Network, 610 Ixora Ave., Ellenton. animalnetworkinc.com

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Don’t be afraid of the word “no.” If you don’t ask, then you won’t find out and won’t have the opportunity to get what you want.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: Veterinarian, or anything that involves animals.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Moving to a new area without knowing anyone. I was a military brat and moved every 2-3 years of my life, also in my married life, but now I was able to put down roots here in Bradenton and learn about the community. It’s quite a sweet community. It’s been really nice.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: On my bucket list is the Galapagos Island to see an unspoiled ecosystem.

Angie Monroe

Today's Market