Faces in business: Debra Starr

Debra Starr
Director of Marketing and Public Relations
Animal Network, 610 Ixora Ave., Ellenton. animalnetworkinc.com
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Don’t be afraid of the word “no.” If you don’t ask, then you won’t find out and won’t have the opportunity to get what you want.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: Veterinarian, or anything that involves animals.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Moving to a new area without knowing anyone. I was a military brat and moved every 2-3 years of my life, also in my married life, but now I was able to put down roots here in Bradenton and learn about the community. It’s quite a sweet community. It’s been really nice.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: On my bucket list is the Galapagos Island to see an unspoiled ecosystem.
Angie Monroe
