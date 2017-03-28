Wawa springing into hiring spree around Florida

Since opening its first Florida store in July 2012, Wawa has grown to 122 locations in the Sunshine State, with president and CEO Chris Gheysens recently saying that number could climb to 500.
Another 10 are scheduled to open between now and the summer, and that doesn’t include a proposed location at 2501 Cortez Road W. currently making its way through permitting.
As part of its recently announced initiative to hire more than 5,000 new associates this spring across the six states in which it operates, Wawa will host open houses at select locations for four consecutive Wednesdays, beginning this week and running through April 19.
At those open house events, those interested can participate in a brief interview and learn about employment requirements. Lori Bruce, Wawa’s public relations manager, said all stores are hiring, and that those hosting “Wawa Career Wednesdays” will have signs announcing dates and times.
“As we continue to expand and grow, we’re excited to fill these 5,000-plus positions with people who will quickly become part of the Wawa Way,” Dave Filano, the convenience store chain’s talent acquisition manager, said in a news release.
Wawa has six locations in the Bradenton-Sarasota area:
▪ At 4506 53rd Ave. E. in Bradenton
▪ At 701 First St. E. in Bradenton
▪ At 5306 14th St. in Bradenton
▪ At 4455 State Road 64 E. in Bradenton
▪ At 14510 State Road 70 E. in Lakewood Ranch
▪ At 3703 N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota
Company officials indicated that most of the available opportunities will be in customer service and management-level positions. The company is looking to fill full- and part-time roles.
Wawa recently increased its starting pay to $10 per hour, and its customer service associates make up to $13.50 per hour. Entry-level management positions pay up to $18 an hour.
“We’re specifically looking for individuals who enjoy serving others, who want to join our team for the busy summer season and as well as those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career at Wawa,” Filano said.
Those interested are encouraged to apply online at wawa.com prior to attending an open house.
