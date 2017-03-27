Pollo Tropical hiring for new Fruitville Road location

Pollo Tropical, a restaurant chain specializing in Caribbean cuisine, will be holding interviews this week as it prepares to open its first location in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
Interviews for cashiers, cooks, expediters and grill preps will be held from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the CareerSource Suncoast office at 3660 N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota.
Pollo Tropical, which has eight locations in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, is preparing to open later this spring at 5415 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
For more information, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/events.
