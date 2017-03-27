Business

March 27, 2017 1:52 PM

New Home Depot in East Manatee will open Wednesday

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

The Bradenton area’s newest Home Depot, at 5820 State Road 64 E., will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a neighborhood night that will include a board-cutting ceremony with City Councilman Bemis Smith and a kids workshop.

The grand opening festivities continue at 8 a.m. Thursday with do-it-yourself workshops, vendor demos and a barbecue for customers.

The 106,000-square-foot store is the first new location The Home Depot has opened in the U.S. since 2013 and its fourth store in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.

