New Home Depot in East Manatee will open Wednesday

The Bradenton area’s newest Home Depot, at 5820 State Road 64 E., will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a neighborhood night that will include a board-cutting ceremony with City Councilman Bemis Smith and a kids workshop.
The grand opening festivities continue at 8 a.m. Thursday with do-it-yourself workshops, vendor demos and a barbecue for customers.
The 106,000-square-foot store is the first new location The Home Depot has opened in the U.S. since 2013 and its fourth store in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
