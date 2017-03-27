Protest expected at hearing for Vermont farmworker activists

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Boston to protest the detention by federal immigration officials of two advocates for Vermont dairy farm workers.
Jose Enrique Balcazar Sanchez and Zully Victoria Palacios Rodriguez are scheduled to appear Monday in immigration court in Boston for a custody hearing.
They were arrested earlier this month as they left the office of the organization Migrant Justice in Burlington, Vermont.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement allege that they are both in the U.S. illegally.
But their lawyer says neither has a criminal record and neither poses a public safety risk, making their detention unusual.
Their arrest has drawn the attention of Vermont's congressional delegation, which has questioned ICE's priorities.
They say the state's dairy industry, which relies heavily on migrant labor, is at risk.
