Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Mary Dietterle is the new executive director of the Animal Rescue Coalition in Sarasota. Dietterle has held several executive-level business management positions and most recently led the business operations and organizational development for the energy division of a global supply chain manager.
Frank Yearwood is the new assistant operations manager at Overturf’s Floor & Fabric Care. Yearwood served as the company’s textile care consultant. He holds certifications with the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, Restoration & Certification.
Danny Withers joined Re/Max Alliance Group as a realtor. Withers worked in the golf industry and has been a Class “A” PGA professional. He is a licensed Florida realtor.
Peter Crowley was named chairman of the board of Goodwill Manasota. Crowley is president and broker/co-owner of the Re/Max Alliance Group.
Emily Parris was promoted to senior stylist, Mackenzie Foote was promoted to stylist, Taliyah Woodruff was promoted to designer stylist, and Abby Dimmler was promoted to stylist, all at Cutting Loose Salon at various locations. The promotions were a result of the stylists’ growing skills, unmistakable talent and a commitment to excellence.
Jay Solomon was named CEO of Aviva; A Campus for Senior Life. He previously served as chief administrator of Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center at CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, New Jersey. He holds a master of public administration from Long Island University and a B.A. in health eduction from Glassboro State College, now Rowan University. Her served on numerous national and local healthcare boards and was president of Congregation Ohev Shalom/Marlboro Jewish Center.
James Archibald received the Highest Dollar Volume and Highest Units Sold awards, Barbara Price was honored as the Rookie of the Year, and Jackie Polino won Online Sales Consultant of the year, all at Neal Communities. Dawn Merrill received the Highest Dollar Volume and Highest Units Sold honors and J.C. Godfrey was named Rookie of the Year for Neal Signature Homes. In the Individual Realtor category, Bill Alderman with Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty won the Neal Communities Highest Dollar Volume, Heidi Cox with Michael Saunders & Company earned the High Dollar Volume for Neal Signature Homes.
Mark P. Barnebey, attorney at Blalock Walters, P.A., has earned board recertification in city, county and local government from The Florida Bar. Florida Bar Board certification is the highest level of evaluation by the The Florida Bar of competency and experience within an area of law. Barnebey serves as counsel to a wide variety of local government entities. He is AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated by Martindale Hubbell.
