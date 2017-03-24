Gov. Scott announced creation of 53,800 jobs in 2017 at E.R. Bealls Center

Florida Gov. Rick Scott stopped in Bradenton at the E.R. Bealls Center, 700 13th Ave. E., to announce February job numbers on Friday morning.
In the first two months of 2017, Florida employers added 53,800 jobs, according to data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
“Our job growth rate is 3.3 percent and the national number is 1.8 percent,” Scott said. “Florida’s job growth rate is way faster than the national average and we’ve done that for something like 59 months in a row.”
Scott also highlighted the growth in Florida’s labor force, which increased by 62,000 between January and February, according to the DEO’s seasonally adjusted figures.
Bealls, Inc., a Bradenton-born company, employs more than 5,800 Floridians, according to a DEO release.
“Bealls is a great company,” Scott said. “There’s not a lot of companies around the country or around the world that are 100 years old and for sure there’s not a lot in Florida that are over 100 years old, so I want to congratulate Bealls.”
County commission chair Betsy Benac and county commissioners Priscilla Whisenant Trace and Robin DiSabatino were present to greet Gov. Scott and thank him for stopping in Bradenton.
“The governor is obviously extremely supportive of our businesses,” Benac said. “Big, small, he wants to see jobs in the county and jobs make a huge difference for our citizens. It’s the only way they’re going to be able to get ahead and we’re going to be able to get out of some of the problems we have with reading levels; with everything.”
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
