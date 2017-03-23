Illinois judge rules in favor of lawmakers seeking pay

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping Pause

2:41 Manatee County's millennial conference returns next week

1:25 Mural pays tribute to artist Herbie Rose

1:22 August completion of Fort Hamer Bridge forecast

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

0:38 Bradenton Christian gets surprising turnout for first beach volleyball season

1:29 GreenStream mobile farmers market launches in Pride Park

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster