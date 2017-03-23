Illinois judge rules in favor of lawmakers seeking pay

A judge has ruled that even though Illinois doesn't have a budget, Comptroller Susana Mendoza must pay lawmakers.
In ruling in favor of Illinois legislators, the judge on Thursday cited a 2014 law passed after then-Gov. Pat Quinn withheld paychecks over pension reform.
A group of Democratic lawmakers last year filed a lawsuit against then-state Comptroller Leslie Munger, arguing she and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner were holding up legislators' paychecks for political leverage.
Legislators haven't been paid since June. Several have been vocal about their disdain over not getting paid amid the state's budget impasse.
Comments