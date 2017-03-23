Soft Surroundings headed for Mall at UTC

Soft Surroundings, a women’s clothing, jewelry and furnishings store, is headed for The Mall at University Town Center.
The St. Louis-based company applied for a commercial permit in Sarasota County on Wednesday for a space on the mall’s second level.
Soft Surroundings will fill a women’s apparel vacancy left by BCBGMAXAZRIA, a designer clothing store in the process of conducting a closeout sale. BCBGMAXAZRIA’s closing is the result of a company-wide decision.
Soft Surroundings mailed its first catalog on July 19, 1999, according to the company’s website. The flagship St. Louis store opened on Nov. 4, 2005.
For more information on Soft Surroundings, visit softsurroundings.com.
Sports Fever, a New England-based sports apparel and merchandise store, also filed for a permit to operate in the Mall at UTC earlier this month.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
