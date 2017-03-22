AkzoNobel rejects second takeover bid by PPG Industries

3:07 Ted Cruz asks Gorsuch the ‘ultimate’ question about ‘life, the universe, and everything’ Pause

1:15 Manatee, Sarasota commissions discuss greenways

1:11 Friends remember Freeman's life at vigil

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

0:33 Lakewood Ranch coach Ryan Kennedy discusses Pablo Garabitos' outing against Mosley

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine

1:07 Kristen Bell premieres timelapse video at SXSW of malnourished child recovering